Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 110 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $190.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 0.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $212.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67.

Insider Activity

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.