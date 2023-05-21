Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 200 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,245,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,473,887.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,245,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,473,887.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 182,050 shares of company stock valued at $13,586,134. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

