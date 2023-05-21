Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 540 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.82. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

