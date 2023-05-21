Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 570 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,851.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $38.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

