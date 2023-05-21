Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 940 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 63.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 228,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.