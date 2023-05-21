Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NCR Stock Down 1.2 %

NCR Company Profile

NYSE:NCR opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.65. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.