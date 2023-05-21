Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 385.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on APP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,132,703 shares of company stock worth $337,867,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.94.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

