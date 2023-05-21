Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ESAB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ESAB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Trading Up 0.4 %

ESAB opened at $60.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $63.32.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,941 shares of company stock valued at $765,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

