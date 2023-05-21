Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,041,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 90.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.17 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

