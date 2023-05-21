Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 30,611 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,169 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,343,057 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 196,227 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 504,928 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Delu Jackson purchased 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Delu Jackson purchased 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.