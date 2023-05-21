Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,256,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,222 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 793,417 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DNB stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,001.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

