Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.14 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

