Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $63.35 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.