Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.31 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. MKM Partners lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $68.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

