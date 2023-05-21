Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Coty by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 335.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Barclays lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

