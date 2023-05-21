Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.32 Million Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alteryx

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alteryx Trading Down 1.5 %

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

NYSE AYX opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

