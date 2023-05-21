Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.34 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,299 shares of company stock worth $518,716 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.