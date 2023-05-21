Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $873,000 Stock Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 214.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,330,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth $10,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 696,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 923,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 641,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $3.36 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

