Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $981,000 Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AZEK were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in AZEK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AZEK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,080,000 shares of company stock worth $172,459,210. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AZEK opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 271.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.