Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Viasat were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Viasat by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $86,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,272 shares of company stock worth $207,311. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viasat stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

