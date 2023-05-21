Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 64,238,599 shares of company stock valued at $101,534,792 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

