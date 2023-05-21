Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avangrid Price Performance
AGR stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Avangrid Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.
Avangrid Profile
Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avangrid (AGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.