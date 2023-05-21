Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 11,622 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 301.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. U-Haul Holding has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

