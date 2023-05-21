Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KD stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

KD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

