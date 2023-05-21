Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 250 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 242.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after buying an additional 441,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,515,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the period.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

