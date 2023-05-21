Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 580 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Insider Activity

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIW opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 132.45%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

