Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.58. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.