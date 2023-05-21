Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.98%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.