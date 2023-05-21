Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,440 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSR Mining Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

