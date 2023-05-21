Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,020 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MRCY opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.00, a PEG ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,401 shares of company stock valued at $286,145 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

