Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 320 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $139,695.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,881 shares of company stock worth $3,738,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

ENOV stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

