Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 800 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,977 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 44,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Virtu Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Virtu Financial by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

