Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lazard by 267.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Performance

Lazard stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Articles

