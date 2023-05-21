Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $394.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.