UBS Group AG Acquires 80,617 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,952,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,975. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

See Also

