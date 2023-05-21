UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 1,575,349 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 604,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 29,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,155,000.

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

