UBS Group AG Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 259.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.69. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

