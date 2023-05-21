UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,618,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total transaction of $1,994,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,405.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total transaction of $1,994,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,405.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,379 shares of company stock valued at $48,881,317. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

UTHR stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

