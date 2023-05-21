UBS Group AG Purchases 10,223 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

