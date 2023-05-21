UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,351 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Textron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

