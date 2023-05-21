UBS Group AG Sells 113,349 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AOS opened at $68.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

