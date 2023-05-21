UBS Group AG Sells 1,691,014 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,691,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BUD opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

