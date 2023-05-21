UBS Group AG Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

CHRD stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

