UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in UFP Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,591 shares of company stock worth $7,524,975. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.