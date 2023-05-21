Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 930,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,164 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uniti Group

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of UNIT opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

