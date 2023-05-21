Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 266,692 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,692 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $30,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.17 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

