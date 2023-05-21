Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,143 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

