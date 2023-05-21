Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,565 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

