Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $29,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,467,000 after acquiring an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $76.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $3,056,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,626,232.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,160 shares of company stock worth $16,192,067 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.