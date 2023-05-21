Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.08 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $30,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

